Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $74,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 117.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 97.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Shares of LIVN opened at $52.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.18 and a beta of 1.00. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.45.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

