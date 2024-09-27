Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,397,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,935 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.27% of S&T Bancorp worth $80,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 188.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STBA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

STBA opened at $41.43 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

