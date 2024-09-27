Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of FirstEnergy worth $72,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 194,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 204,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 47,514 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 241,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.45.

Shares of FE opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

