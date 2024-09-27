Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $69.91 Million Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.17% of Brinker International worth $69,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,853,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Brinker International Stock Up 0.9 %

EAT stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $79.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International



Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

