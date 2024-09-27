Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $72.63 Million Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,920,128 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 146,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $72,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

HMY stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.