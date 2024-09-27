Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $72.94 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.09% of Hamilton Lane worth $72,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 0.9 %

HLNE opened at $167.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 1.18. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $168.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.09.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 53.12%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

