Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $73.91 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.44% of John Bean Technologies worth $73,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,798 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,545,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,072,000 after purchasing an additional 112,035 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 556,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %

JBT opened at $97.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.17. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.91. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.