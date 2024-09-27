Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $76.44 Million Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,072 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Apogee Enterprises worth $76,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,225,000 after purchasing an additional 99,495 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 115,311.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,877.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APOG stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $70.64.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

