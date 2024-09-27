Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $76.83 Million Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,684,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,336 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Innoviva worth $76,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVA. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva during the second quarter worth $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Innoviva by 333.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Innoviva Stock Performance

INVA opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 12.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 44.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.