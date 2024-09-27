Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $77.78 Million Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.26% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $77,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.1% during the second quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,453,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4,880.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.22. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $86.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $114.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.80 million. Research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,805,505.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group upped their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.