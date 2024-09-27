Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,950,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of National Bank worth $76,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $2,408,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,955,000 after buying an additional 25,349 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in National Bank by 1,015.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 214,174 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 176,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,226,000 after acquiring an additional 239,401 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at National Bank

In other National Bank news, Director Patrick G. Sobers sold 18,738 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $807,607.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,121,894.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,452.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Sobers sold 18,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $807,607.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $895,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,192 shares of company stock worth $4,431,998 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

NBHC stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $46.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

National Bank Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

