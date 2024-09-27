Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,327,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of ArcelorMittal worth $76,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $2,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 66,813 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,820.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 160.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of MT stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MT shares. Barclays raised ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

