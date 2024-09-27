Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Trade Desk worth $74,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $2,626,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 70,201 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 776,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,872,000 after purchasing an additional 305,615 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $147,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 856,669 shares of company stock valued at $91,009,247. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $109.36 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $112.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.70. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

