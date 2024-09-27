Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 106,239 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,239 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $77,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MYR Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MYR Group from $182.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $101.72 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $181.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.93.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.98). MYR Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $828.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

