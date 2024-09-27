Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,547 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of POSCO worth $78,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 50.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in POSCO by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 3.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

POSCO Stock Performance

Shares of PKX stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $103.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.40.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

