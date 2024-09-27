Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Update

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Discovery Price Performance
Shares of Discovery stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Discovery has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02.
Discovery Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Discovery
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.