Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Stock Price Up 1%

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 49,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 18,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
Diversicare Healthcare Services Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.86.
About Diversicare Healthcare Services
Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services.
