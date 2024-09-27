Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.98 and last traded at C$5.94. Approximately 203,713 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 63,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.91.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.70 million and a PE ratio of 4.13.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

