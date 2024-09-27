Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $78,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,737,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $432.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $422.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.28.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

