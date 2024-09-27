Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €11.85 ($13.17) and last traded at €11.85 ($13.17). 1,582 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €12.00 ($13.33).

Dr. Hönle Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €15.30 and a 200-day moving average of €17.79.

About Dr. Hönle

Dr. Hönle AG engages in the supply of industrial UV technologies and systems in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Adhesives, Equipment & Systems, and Glass & Lamps. The Adhesives segment provides industrial adhesives for applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, optics and opto-electronics, medical technology, and glass processing.

