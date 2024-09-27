Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DY

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Dycom Industries stock opened at $191.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $199.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.37.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 62.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $979,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.