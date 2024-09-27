Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of DLNG opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $139.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

