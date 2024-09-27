Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $483.94

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 483.94 ($6.48) and traded as low as GBX 466 ($6.24). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 468 ($6.27), with a volume of 9,935 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on EYE
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Price Performance
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service (SaaS) solution in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR platform, an API-based SaaS platform, which provides promotions, loyalty, and gifting solutions to its customers; Eagle Eye API Documentation; Eagle Eye Promote that provides businesses with a platform to manage the set-up and execution of digital and physical promotions across various customer touchpoints; Eagle Eye Reward to build and deploy loyalty or customer engagement proposition; and Eagle Eye Gift for retailers to create and control digital and physical gift cards through web-based stored value management systems, and consumer and B2B portals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Eye Solutions Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.