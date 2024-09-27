Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $483.94

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 483.94 ($6.48) and traded as low as GBX 466 ($6.24). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 468 ($6.27), with a volume of 9,935 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Price Performance

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £138.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2,752.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 468.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 483.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service (SaaS) solution in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR platform, an API-based SaaS platform, which provides promotions, loyalty, and gifting solutions to its customers; Eagle Eye API Documentation; Eagle Eye Promote that provides businesses with a platform to manage the set-up and execution of digital and physical promotions across various customer touchpoints; Eagle Eye Reward to build and deploy loyalty or customer engagement proposition; and Eagle Eye Gift for retailers to create and control digital and physical gift cards through web-based stored value management systems, and consumer and B2B portals.

