Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.78.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $284.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.91. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,135.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,385.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,258. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

