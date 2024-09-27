East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Stock Price Down 2.4%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 45,378 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 14,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

East Resources Acquisition Company Profile



East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

