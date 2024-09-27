easyJet (LON:EZJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $490.82

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 490.82 ($6.57) and traded as high as GBX 538.95 ($7.22). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 530.60 ($7.10), with a volume of 5,910,878 shares changing hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 670 ($8.97) to GBX 640 ($8.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
