easyJet (LON:EZJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $490.82

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 490.82 ($6.57) and traded as high as GBX 538.95 ($7.22). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 530.60 ($7.10), with a volume of 5,910,878 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 670 ($8.97) to GBX 640 ($8.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of £4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,082.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 464.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.03.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

