ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.06

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as low as C$2.05. ECN Capital shares last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 72,600 shares trading hands.

ECN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.48.

The company has a current ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$590.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.95.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$79.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$75.42 million. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.2455726 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -12.12%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

