ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $109.48

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.48 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.35). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 103 ($1.38), with a volume of 36,498 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.48. The firm has a market cap of £70.18 million, a PE ratio of 5,150.00 and a beta of -0.05.

In other news, insider David Hallas bought 18,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £19,999.10 ($26,779.73). Company insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

