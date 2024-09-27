Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eiffage Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EFGSY traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $23.54.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

