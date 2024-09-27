Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Eiffage Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EFGSY traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $23.54.
Eiffage Company Profile
