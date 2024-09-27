Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $161.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of EA stock opened at $143.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.88. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $153.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $219,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,343. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

