Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Trading Down 6.5%

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 29,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Emergent Capital Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.
About Emergent Capital
Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.
