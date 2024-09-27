Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,767,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 73,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.46% of Encore Capital Group worth $73,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Encore Capital Group

In other Encore Capital Group news, SVP Andrew Eric Asch sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ECPG

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ECPG opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $54.55.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $355.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.