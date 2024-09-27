Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

EDV stock opened at C$33.70 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$21.11 and a 1-year high of C$34.30. The company has a market cap of C$8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$761.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$762.66 million. Endeavour Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 8.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.561 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.13%.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

