Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the second quarter worth $807,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the first quarter worth $526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 59.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC opened at $32.00 on Friday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $396 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.79 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.99%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

