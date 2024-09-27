Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.01% of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF worth $10,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMSI. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $929,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMSI opened at $51.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

