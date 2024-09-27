Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 179,783 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 133.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $117,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $35.90 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.