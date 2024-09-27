Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,873 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $11,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 929,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 222,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 40.21%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

