Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.17 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 1,731.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 72.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 69,039 shares during the period. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Alpine Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,728,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 105,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,848,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTO. Bank of America upped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTO opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.11. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

