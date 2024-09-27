Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.51 Million Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stride by 20.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,608,000 after purchasing an additional 355,614 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,154,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after buying an additional 30,854 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth approximately $60,385,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stride in the second quarter worth approximately $43,387,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stride by 641.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,058,000 after acquiring an additional 439,911 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stride alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

Stride Stock Down 1.0 %

LRN stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.89. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.