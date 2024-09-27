Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.87 Million Stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the first quarter worth about $114,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Shares of POWA stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.68. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $84.41. The company has a market cap of $209.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

