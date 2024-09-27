Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.23 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EEFT opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

