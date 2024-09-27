Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,029 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,911,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 94,681 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,931,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 60,808 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 852,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 47,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GSEW opened at $77.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.28.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

