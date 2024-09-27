Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,635 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,325 shares of company stock valued at $276,435. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $113.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.27. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on MKSI. Citigroup downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

