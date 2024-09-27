Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,245 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLOV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 137.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $948.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

