Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 13.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after buying an additional 341,632 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 152.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 213,992 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 340,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 22.60%. Research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

