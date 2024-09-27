Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 26th (BGS, DXLG, EXPE, FI, GHC, GPI, MET, MX, NLST, RPM)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, September 26th:
B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Graham (NYSE:GHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
MetLife (NYSE:MET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.