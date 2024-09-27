Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Shares Down 4.8%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 33,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 67,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Eskay Mining Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 10.00. The company has a market cap of C$36.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.