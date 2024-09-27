Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. Research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $9,568,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,128,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

