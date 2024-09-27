Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Up 103.2% in September

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 103.2% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Performance

Shares of EGFEY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 103,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,692. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.0423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eurobank Ergasias Services and’s payout ratio is presently -45.80%.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.

