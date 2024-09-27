Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Trading Up 19.9%

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 19.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Eurofins Scientific Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.
About Eurofins Scientific
Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.
